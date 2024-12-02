Massive Rally in Tripura Demands Release of ISKCON Leader

A massive rally unfolded in Tripura's capital on Monday as thousands demanded the immediate release of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Prabhu, amid growing calls to stop the continuing attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

Organized under the banner of Hindu Sangharsh Samity, an affiliate of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the protest occurred near the Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner's office in Agartala. Leaders highlighted that atrocities against Hindus have surged following the exit of Sheikh Hasina’s government in Bangladesh.

During the rally, VHP's Tripura chapter secretary Sankar Roy accused the authorities in Bangladesh of launching false charges against Prabhu for his advocacy against violence targeting Hindus. A memorandum was submitted to Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner Arif Mohammad, urging the Ministry of External Affairs to address these concerns urgently.

(With inputs from agencies.)