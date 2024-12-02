Left Menu

Brain Rot: Word of the Year Reflects Our Tech-Driven Lives

Oxford Dictionaries has named 'brain rot' as the word of the year, recognizing its increased usage as a term describing intellectual decline linked to trivial online content consumption. The term reflects cultural concerns about technology's impact on mental wellness, marking a shift in societal conversations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:23 IST
Brain Rot: Word of the Year Reflects Our Tech-Driven Lives
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Oxford Dictionaries has officially declared 'brain rot' as the word of the year, reflecting its newfound prominence in 2024 with usage soaring by 230 percent from the previous year.

This term, defined by Oxford as the 'deterioration of mental state due to overconsumption of trivial or online content,' was selected through a mix of public voting and linguistic analysis by Oxford's lexicographers. It triumphed over other contenders, including 'demure,' 'slop,' 'dynamic pricing,' 'romantasy,' and 'lore.'

According to Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl, the modern interpretation of 'brain rot' highlights cultural apprehensions about virtual life and leisure time. Its selection indicates a growing discourse on the intersection of technology and human wellbeing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024