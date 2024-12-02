Brain Rot: Word of the Year Reflects Our Tech-Driven Lives

The Oxford Dictionaries has officially declared 'brain rot' as the word of the year, reflecting its newfound prominence in 2024 with usage soaring by 230 percent from the previous year.

This term, defined by Oxford as the 'deterioration of mental state due to overconsumption of trivial or online content,' was selected through a mix of public voting and linguistic analysis by Oxford's lexicographers. It triumphed over other contenders, including 'demure,' 'slop,' 'dynamic pricing,' 'romantasy,' and 'lore.'

According to Oxford Languages President Casper Grathwohl, the modern interpretation of 'brain rot' highlights cultural apprehensions about virtual life and leisure time. Its selection indicates a growing discourse on the intersection of technology and human wellbeing.

