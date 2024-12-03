Anil Kapoor Completes Key Schedule for 'Subedaar'

Actor Anil Kapoor has successfully completed filming a significant schedule for his forthcoming movie, 'Subedaar'.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for works like "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa", 'Subedaar' unfolds the story of subedaar Arjun Singh as he faces challenges in civilian life, including a turbulent relationship with his daughter amidst societal dysfunctions. Radhika Madan also stars in this anticipated drama.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the production, expressing his gratitude for the team's dedication. 'Subedar', produced by Abundantia Entertainment among others, is set to showcase a compelling narrative. The screenplay has been co-written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

(With inputs from agencies.)