Left Menu

Anil Kapoor Completes Key Schedule for 'Subedaar'

Anil Kapoor has wrapped up an important filming schedule for his upcoming movie 'Subedaar'. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the film navigates the life of subedaar Arjun Singh dealing with familial and societal challenges. The movie, produced by multiple entities, features Kapoor in the lead role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 12:56 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 12:56 IST
Anil Kapoor Completes Key Schedule for 'Subedaar'
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Anil Kapoor has successfully completed filming a significant schedule for his forthcoming movie, 'Subedaar'.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, known for works like "Tumhari Sulu" and "Jalsa", 'Subedaar' unfolds the story of subedaar Arjun Singh as he faces challenges in civilian life, including a turbulent relationship with his daughter amidst societal dysfunctions. Radhika Madan also stars in this anticipated drama.

Kapoor took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the production, expressing his gratitude for the team's dedication. 'Subedar', produced by Abundantia Entertainment among others, is set to showcase a compelling narrative. The screenplay has been co-written by Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024