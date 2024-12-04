Left Menu

Sunak and Murty: Catalysts for Change with New Office Venture

Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty plan to establish a private office in Britain, aiming to make a positive impact. The new venture, potentially focusing on education and technology, is self-funded and supported by PR firm Coulson Partners. Sunak continues his political duties as a backbench MP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:33 IST
Sunak and Murty: Catalysts for Change with New Office Venture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rishi Sunak, former British prime minister, and his wife, Akshata Murty, are reportedly considering launching a private office to benefit Britain. The venture was highlighted in a recent UK media report.

The couple, with an estimated combined wealth of GBP 500 million, intends to personally fund the 'Office of Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak.' Education and technology are expected to be major focuses for the initiative.

Supported by Coulson Partners, the private office signifies a continued commitment to public service, despite Sunak now serving as a backbench MP in Yorkshire. The couple seeks to make meaningful contributions to societal progress in the coming year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024