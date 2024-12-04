Sunak and Murty: Catalysts for Change with New Office Venture
Former British prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty plan to establish a private office in Britain, aiming to make a positive impact. The new venture, potentially focusing on education and technology, is self-funded and supported by PR firm Coulson Partners. Sunak continues his political duties as a backbench MP.
Rishi Sunak, former British prime minister, and his wife, Akshata Murty, are reportedly considering launching a private office to benefit Britain. The venture was highlighted in a recent UK media report.
The couple, with an estimated combined wealth of GBP 500 million, intends to personally fund the 'Office of Akshata Murty and Rishi Sunak.' Education and technology are expected to be major focuses for the initiative.
Supported by Coulson Partners, the private office signifies a continued commitment to public service, despite Sunak now serving as a backbench MP in Yorkshire. The couple seeks to make meaningful contributions to societal progress in the coming year.
