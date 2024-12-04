Cultural Symphony at Shimla's Rashtrapati Niwas

The Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla will play host to an exclusive edition of the Winter Fest on December 7, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

The one-day festival aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, aligning with the President's vision to transform the President's Estates into cultural hubs.

Highlights of the event include performances by the Himachal Pradesh Orchestra Band, 'Harmony of Pines', local group dances, and a special singing act by an Indian Idol participant. Visitors can also explore stalls featuring authentic crafts and local cuisine.

