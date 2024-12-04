Left Menu

Cultural Symphony at Shimla's Rashtrapati Niwas

Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla is set to host the Winter Fest on December 7, celebrating Himachal Pradesh's cultural heritage. The festival will feature performances, crafts, and cuisine, in line with transforming the President’s Estates into cultural hubs. Over 1.1 lakh visitors have visited since April 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:00 IST
Cultural Symphony at Shimla's Rashtrapati Niwas
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla will play host to an exclusive edition of the Winter Fest on December 7, according to an official statement released Wednesday.

The one-day festival aims to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, aligning with the President's vision to transform the President's Estates into cultural hubs.

Highlights of the event include performances by the Himachal Pradesh Orchestra Band, 'Harmony of Pines', local group dances, and a special singing act by an Indian Idol participant. Visitors can also explore stalls featuring authentic crafts and local cuisine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Strategies to Combat Foodborne Viruses: Challenges and Solutions Explored

Africa’s Natural Resources as Economic Powerhouses: Redefining Value in Global Markets

Fuel Subsidy Removal: Economic Impacts and Policy Solutions for Oil-Rich Nations

Maximizing Crop Yields in Uganda Through Targeted Soil and Water Conservation Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024