Drama Unfolds on Bollywood Set: Threats and Arrests!

A junior artist on the set of a Salman Khan film was detained for threatening a bodyguard using the name of the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The incident, which took place in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area, did not involve Khan directly. The police have registered a non-cognizable complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 14:39 IST
Salman Khan at Aayush Sharma's birthday party (Image Source: ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tense moment unfolded on a Bollywood film set as a man was detained for threatening a bodyguard. The assailant, identified as a junior artist in the industry, invoked jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's name during the confrontation.

The incident occurred in the Shivaji Park area, where Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming film was being shot, though Khan was not present at the time.

The Shivaji Park police quickly took the man into custody, filing a non-cognizable complaint for criminal intimidation. The suspect reportedly has a prior acquaintance with the bodyguard, with whom he had a dispute. Khan has previously been threatened by the Bishnoi gang, heightening concerns over security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

