Celebrating Indian Diaspora: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025

The Odisha government is gearing up for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention with a 'bhumi puja' ceremony preceding the January 2025 event, set to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scheduled from January 8 to 10 at Janata Maidan, the convention will illuminate the global Indian community's vital contributions to India's progress.

With its theme 'Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat,' the event seeks to acknowledge and bolster the role of young leaders and NRIs in nation-building. President Droupadi Murmu will conclude the ceremony, awarding the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards to notable diaspora members. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports partners in this initiative.

Industry department principal secretary Hemant Sharma expects the attendance of 7,000 to 10,000 delegates, including international dignitaries. Focus will be on showcasing Odisha's cultural heritage while encouraging youth diaspora engagement. Authorities like IPICOL and IDCO are ensuring comprehensive accommodations and mobility solutions, while police provide detailed security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)