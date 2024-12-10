Left Menu

Sonu Nigam's Plea to Politicians: Respect the Arts

Sonu Nigam criticized Rajasthan Chief Minister and delegates for leaving his concert mid-performance, calling it an insult to the arts. Nigam urged politicos not to attend if they can't stay throughout, highlighting the disrespect shown to artists and the cultural significance of such events.

Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:27 IST
Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and other officials for walking out of his concert in Jaipur midway. Nigam described this act as an 'insult' to the arts, invoking the goddess Saraswati, revered in music and culture.

The concert, held at Hotel Rambagh Palace, was part of the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit. Following the exit of the chief minister, other delegates reportedly followed suit, prompting Nigam to address the incident on Instagram. He urged politicians to reconsider attending shows if they intend to leave prematurely.

Nigam's poignant message targeted political figures, requesting they avoid attending performances if they cannot commit to staying throughout. This call for respect echoes the sentiments of many artists, emphasizing the importance of valuing cultural expressions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit earlier that day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

