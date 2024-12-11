Left Menu

Pilgrims' Gateway: Kerala Tourism Launches Innovative Sabarimala Resources

Kerala Tourism launched a multilingual microsite and e-brochure to provide pilgrims with detailed information about Sabarimala. Available in five languages, the site offers insights into the shrine's traditions and travel logistics. The resource aims to enhance the pilgrimage experience and promote religious tourism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:32 IST
Pilgrims' Gateway: Kerala Tourism Launches Innovative Sabarimala Resources
Kerala Tourism has unveiled a cutting-edge initiative to aid pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. The launch on Wednesday introduced both a multilingual microsite and a comprehensive e-brochure.

The initiative, presented by Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, aims to offer detailed insights into Sabarimala's customs and geography. The microsite, available in five languages, is designed to guide pilgrims from across India.

Featuring short videos, a detailed route map, and logistical support, the site promises a seamless pilgrimage. Additionally, more steps are underway to bolster religious tourism in Kerala.

