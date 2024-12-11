Pilgrims' Gateway: Kerala Tourism Launches Innovative Sabarimala Resources

Kerala Tourism has unveiled a cutting-edge initiative to aid pilgrims visiting Sabarimala. The launch on Wednesday introduced both a multilingual microsite and a comprehensive e-brochure.

The initiative, presented by Tourism and Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas, aims to offer detailed insights into Sabarimala's customs and geography. The microsite, available in five languages, is designed to guide pilgrims from across India.

Featuring short videos, a detailed route map, and logistical support, the site promises a seamless pilgrimage. Additionally, more steps are underway to bolster religious tourism in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)