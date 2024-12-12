Gukesh D Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

In a monumental achievement for India, Grandmaster Gukesh D has become the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. The title win was marked by a tense showdown in which Gukesh triumphed over reigning champion Ding Liren.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations, emphasizing that Gukesh's triumph is a symbol of national pride. He praised Gukesh's dedication and brilliance, viewing it as an inspiration for aspiring young talents across the nation.

Adityanath expressed his wishes for Gukesh's continued success, signaling the beginning of a promising new chapter for Indian chess on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)