Gukesh D Becomes Youngest World Chess Champion

Indian Grandmaster Gukesh D made history by becoming the youngest world chess champion at 18, defeating Ding Liren. His achievement has been celebrated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting India's growing influence in global chess and inspiring young talent to pursue their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:19 IST
In a monumental achievement for India, Grandmaster Gukesh D has become the youngest world chess champion at just 18 years old. The title win was marked by a tense showdown in which Gukesh triumphed over reigning champion Ding Liren.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations, emphasizing that Gukesh's triumph is a symbol of national pride. He praised Gukesh's dedication and brilliance, viewing it as an inspiration for aspiring young talents across the nation.

Adityanath expressed his wishes for Gukesh's continued success, signaling the beginning of a promising new chapter for Indian chess on the global stage.

