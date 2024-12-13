Gukesh D: Youngest Chess World Champion at 18

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his congratulations to newly-crowned chess world champion Gukesh D, recognizing the young Grandmaster's 'marvellous achievement' as a source of inspiration for young individuals nationwide.

The Chennai-based Gukesh, just 18 years old, defeated title-holder Ding Liren in Singapore, clinching the title in a dramatic final game of the FIDE World Championship. This victory makes him the youngest ever world champion, etched in the history of chess.

Gukesh follows in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, becoming only the second Indian to achieve this prestigious title. Fadnavis expressed his eagerness to welcome Gukesh to Maharashtra for a well-deserved felicitation.

