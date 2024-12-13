Left Menu

Gukesh D: Youngest Chess World Champion at 18

Gukesh D, an 18-year-old Grandmaster from Chennai, became the youngest World Chess Champion, defeating Chinese title-holder Ding Liren in Singapore. Maharashtra's CM Devendra Fadnavis congratulated him, highlighting the inspirational impact of his achievement. Gukesh is the second Indian to win the title, following Viswanathan Anand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:40 IST
Gukesh D: Youngest Chess World Champion at 18
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis extended his congratulations to newly-crowned chess world champion Gukesh D, recognizing the young Grandmaster's 'marvellous achievement' as a source of inspiration for young individuals nationwide.

The Chennai-based Gukesh, just 18 years old, defeated title-holder Ding Liren in Singapore, clinching the title in a dramatic final game of the FIDE World Championship. This victory makes him the youngest ever world champion, etched in the history of chess.

Gukesh follows in the footsteps of Viswanathan Anand, becoming only the second Indian to achieve this prestigious title. Fadnavis expressed his eagerness to welcome Gukesh to Maharashtra for a well-deserved felicitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024