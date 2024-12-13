Allu Arjun's Rollercoaster Day: From Mega Success to Arrest

It was a day of dramatic twists for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, capturing the nation's attention with headlines rivaling any cinematic plot. On Thursday, Arjun celebrated the colossal success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Delhi, marking a career-defining moment with the film breaking records as the first Indian movie to earn Rs 1,000 crore in just six days.

The euphoria, however, was short-lived. By Friday, police arrived at his Hyderabad residence to arrest the actor in connection with a tragic stampede during the film's premiere, which resulted in the death of a woman. Visuals of Arjun in police custody, attempting to sip coffee amid tight security, fueled widespread discussions across the nation, with many questioning how such a fate could befall a star of his stature.

Despite being remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, the Telangana High Court swiftly granted Arjun four weeks of interim bail. The incident has sparked debates and captivated audiences, highlighting the public's fascination not just with Arjun's cinematic ventures but his real-life drama as well.

