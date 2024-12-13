Left Menu

Allu Arjun's Rollercoaster Day: From Mega Success to Arrest

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun faced a dramatic day as he celebrated the success of 'Pushpa 2' and was subsequently arrested in connection with a stampede incident. Amid intense media coverage and public curiosity, the actor was granted interim bail and continued to dominate discussions nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:06 IST
It was a day of dramatic twists for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, capturing the nation's attention with headlines rivaling any cinematic plot. On Thursday, Arjun celebrated the colossal success of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' in Delhi, marking a career-defining moment with the film breaking records as the first Indian movie to earn Rs 1,000 crore in just six days.

The euphoria, however, was short-lived. By Friday, police arrived at his Hyderabad residence to arrest the actor in connection with a tragic stampede during the film's premiere, which resulted in the death of a woman. Visuals of Arjun in police custody, attempting to sip coffee amid tight security, fueled widespread discussions across the nation, with many questioning how such a fate could befall a star of his stature.

Despite being remanded to 14 days in judicial custody, the Telangana High Court swiftly granted Arjun four weeks of interim bail. The incident has sparked debates and captivated audiences, highlighting the public's fascination not just with Arjun's cinematic ventures but his real-life drama as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

