Varun Dhawan Defends Allu Arjun Amid Controversy

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan defended Telugu actor Allu Arjun, linked to a tragedy during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Arjun, arrested and quickly granted bail, faced backlash for a stampede incident that left one dead. Dhawan emphasized it wasn't solely Arjun's fault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:35 IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has voiced his support for Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who faced arrest following a tragic incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'. Dhawan insisted that responsibility for the unfortunate event cannot be placed on Arjun alone.

Arjun's arrest, detention, and subsequent interim bail all occurred within a matter of hours on Friday, as a court in Hyderabad dealt with his case. The controversy stems from a stampede during the premiere that resulted in the death of a woman and serious injuries to her eight-year-old son.

Dhawan, speaking at a promotional event for his own film, conveyed his condolences for the loss and stressed the importance of not singling out Arjun as the cause. Meanwhile, Arjun has extended financial support to the affected family and expressed his intention to meet with them.

