Diljit Dosanjh's Concert Cleared with Strict Noise Compliance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has approved Diljit Dosanjh's concert to proceed, provided noise pollution regulations are adhered to. Despite concerns over past traffic disruptions during events by other artists, the event will go on with strict monitoring. Local residents had expressed inconvenience due to scheduled concerts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given the green light for singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert, scheduled for Saturday evening, to proceed as planned. The court's decision comes with a clear directive to ensure compliance with noise pollution regulations, as outlined in the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control Rules) 2000.

Led by Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Anil Kshetarpal, the division bench emphasized that the ambient air quality standards for noise must not exceed 75 dB(A) at the venue's boundary. Should noise levels surpass this limit, authorities have been instructed to take appropriate penal action against the event organizers.

This ruling followed a Public Interest Litigation filed by a Chandigarh resident. The petition expressed concern over potential traffic disruptions, drawing from recent experiences at events held at the same venue. A local delegation recently met with officials to request a change in venue to minimize inconvenience for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

