Grandeur of Akhara Yatra: A Spectacle of Divinity and Culture
The Peshwai procession of Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara and the Devta Yatra of Kinnar Akhara began from Maujgiri Ashram with splendor. Notable figures, including Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, led the event. The processions featured vintage cars, vibrant decorations, and cultural performances, captivating attendees.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:10 IST
- Country:
- India
The Peshwai procession of the largest Akhara, Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, and the Devta Yatra of Kinnar Akhara commenced grandly from Maujgiri Ashram on Saturday, attracting a massive gathering of devotees and onlookers.
Leading figures like Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were seen on silver thrones during the processions, adding to the event's spiritual aura.
The yatra featured a range of remarkable elements, from vintage cars to vibrant Damru musical performances, ensuring a captivating experience for all attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- peshwai
- akhara
- procession
- yatra
- divinity
- culture
- Juna Akhara
- Kinnar Akhara
- vintage cars
- Devta Yatra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bridging Cultures: Italy and India's Growing Ties
India & ADB Sign $98 Million Deal to Boost Horticulture with Disease-Free Crops
Bihar Advances Agriculture with 'Agro Bihar-2024' and Drone Tech in Fisheries
Harmony in Exchange: Welsh Singer Marries Cultures at Hornbill Festival
Ultimate Pop-Culture Extravaganza: Delhi Comic Con 2024