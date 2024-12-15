Grandeur of Akhara Yatra: A Spectacle of Divinity and Culture

The Peshwai procession of the largest Akhara, Shri Panch Dashnam Juna Akhara, and the Devta Yatra of Kinnar Akhara commenced grandly from Maujgiri Ashram on Saturday, attracting a massive gathering of devotees and onlookers.

Leading figures like Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri and Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were seen on silver thrones during the processions, adding to the event's spiritual aura.

The yatra featured a range of remarkable elements, from vintage cars to vibrant Damru musical performances, ensuring a captivating experience for all attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)