The Loss of a Tabla Legend: Remembering Zakir Hussain

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor mourns the death of renowned tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, describing his passing as a significant loss to both the nation and the global music community. Hussain, who passed away due to complications from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in San Francisco, was celebrated for his profound impact on contemporary world music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:45 IST
Zakir Hussain
  • Country:
  • India

The world of music has suffered a significant blow with the passing of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain. On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha shared his deep sorrow at the loss of the acclaimed musician, describing him as a 'towering musical genius.'

Hussain, aged 73, succumbed to complications related to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis while hospitalized in San Francisco, USA. His passing marks the end of an era for a man who was a true embodiment of musical excellence.

Sharing his sentiments on X, Sinha remarked that Hussain's demise is a notable loss to the nation and the world of music. Known for his exceptional skill and contribution to contemporary world music, Hussain's legacy will continue to resonate with music lovers across the globe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

