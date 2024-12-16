Influencer's Science Stunt Ends in Arrest Over Pond Explosion

In a dramatic turn of events, N M Prathap, popularly recognized as Drone Prathap, was apprehended following allegations of causing a hazardous explosion using sodium in an agricultural pond located in Madhugiri taluk, police authorities announced on Monday.

The incident was brought to light after a video showcasing the explosion, posted by the influencer on his YouTube channel, rapidly gained traction across various social media platforms. Upon investigation, the 27-year-old Prathap insisted that the stunt was part of a science experiment intended for promotional purposes for his channel, which he later removed.

Authorities have registered a case against Prathap, invoking charges under applicable sections of the Explosive Substances Act and Section 288 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing negligent conduct involving explosive substances. Having been detained by police for three days, Prathap, who once competed in Bigg Boss Kannada, has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

