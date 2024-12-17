Echoing Rhythms: A Tribute to Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain, a legendary musician known for his mastery over tabla, passed away at the age of 73. Esteemed sitarist Ustad Nishat Khan and cultural artist Mira Kaushik, among others, paid tribute to his unparalleled contributions to music and his role as an iconic cultural ambassador of India.
Renowned sitar maestro Ustad Nishat Khan has paid an emotional tribute to the musical icon Zakir Hussain, celebrating his extraordinary ability to fuse global rhythms. Khan described the tabla virtuoso, who passed away in San Francisco at the age of 73, as an irreplaceable musician whose influence was global.
Having shared a childhood and musical journey with Hussain, Khan fondly reminisced about their lifelong friendship. 'Zakir Bhai was a complete musician who transformed the art of tabla playing,' Khan remarked from London, recalling their numerous performances together that transcended cultural barriers.
Adding to this chorus of homage, cultural artist Mira Kaushik extolled Hussain as a captivating performer and cultural luminary who embodied the spirit of Indian artistry. She highlighted his magnetic charisma and enduring musical legacy that will continue to inspire and resonate worldwide.
