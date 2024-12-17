Prithvi Shaw's Test: The Cricket Star's Ongoing Struggles

Prithvi Shaw continues to grapple with challenges as he was left out of Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Set to kick off on December 21, the decision follows a difficult season for the 25-year-old, once considered a cricket prodigy, as he faced omissions on fitness and disciplinary grounds.

Despite a stellar start to his career, Shaw's current form did not reflect his potential, with modest scores at the Ranji Trophy and having gone unsold at the IPL auction. Nevertheless, Shaw remains resilient, expressing his determination on social media to ultimately overcome these hurdles.

Mumbai, led by Shreyas Iyer and boosted by players like Suryakumar Yadav, is set to commence their campaign against Karnataka. Notably missing along with Shaw is veteran spinner Shams Mulani, highlighting strategic changes in the squad's lineup as they pursue cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)