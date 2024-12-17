Left Menu

Prithvi Shaw's Test: The Cricket Star's Ongoing Struggles

Prithvi Shaw, a talented 25-year-old cricketer, faces setbacks after being dropped from the Mumbai squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Despite past accolades, Shaw's recent season was challenging, marked by fitness and disciplinary issues, as well as going unsold at the IPL auction. Mumbai's campaign begins December 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:23 IST
Prithvi Shaw's Test: The Cricket Star's Ongoing Struggles
Prithvi Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

Prithvi Shaw continues to grapple with challenges as he was left out of Mumbai's squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Set to kick off on December 21, the decision follows a difficult season for the 25-year-old, once considered a cricket prodigy, as he faced omissions on fitness and disciplinary grounds.

Despite a stellar start to his career, Shaw's current form did not reflect his potential, with modest scores at the Ranji Trophy and having gone unsold at the IPL auction. Nevertheless, Shaw remains resilient, expressing his determination on social media to ultimately overcome these hurdles.

Mumbai, led by Shreyas Iyer and boosted by players like Suryakumar Yadav, is set to commence their campaign against Karnataka. Notably missing along with Shaw is veteran spinner Shams Mulani, highlighting strategic changes in the squad's lineup as they pursue cricketing success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024