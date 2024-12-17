Celebrating Two Decades of 'Swades': A Journey of Homecoming

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, 'Swades' remains a poignant tale of homecoming and belonging, according to director Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who rediscovers his duty to his homeland.

In an Instagram post, Gowariker expressed gratitude to the talented individuals who contributed to the film's success, including writer M G Sathya, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and composer A R Rahman. Released on December 17, 2004, 'Swades' calls audiences to reconnect with their roots and embrace responsibility.

Having gained a newfound relevance in the social media age, 'Swades' continues to resonate with its heartfelt message and timeless music. The director paid tribute to the cast and crew, emphasizing the importance of artists like Shah Rukh Khan, whose performance was celebrated as one of his most realized.

