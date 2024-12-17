Left Menu

Celebrating Two Decades of 'Swades': A Journey of Homecoming

'Swades', directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, celebrated its 20th anniversary. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, depicts an NRI returning to his roots, emphasizing hope and responsibility. Gowariker expressed gratitude to the cast, crew, and viewers who made it timeless, highlighting its relevance and inspirational music.

Updated: 17-12-2024 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, 'Swades' remains a poignant tale of homecoming and belonging, according to director Ashutosh Gowariker. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargava, an NRI who rediscovers his duty to his homeland.

In an Instagram post, Gowariker expressed gratitude to the talented individuals who contributed to the film's success, including writer M G Sathya, lyricist Javed Akhtar, and composer A R Rahman. Released on December 17, 2004, 'Swades' calls audiences to reconnect with their roots and embrace responsibility.

Having gained a newfound relevance in the social media age, 'Swades' continues to resonate with its heartfelt message and timeless music. The director paid tribute to the cast and crew, emphasizing the importance of artists like Shah Rukh Khan, whose performance was celebrated as one of his most realized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

