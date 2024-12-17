Left Menu

Eden Gardens Stands Renamed for Heroes: A Tribute to Icons

The Cricket Association of Bengal has renamed stands at Eden Gardens in honor of Col NJ Nair, a decorated Army officer, and cricket legend Jhulan Goswami. This act recognizes their significant accomplishments in the Indian Army and international cricket respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:31 IST
Eden Gardens Stands Renamed for Heroes: A Tribute to Icons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a significant tribute at Eden Gardens, renaming spectator stands in honor of two distinguished personalities: war hero Col NJ Nair and legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This honor highlights their monumental contributions to their fields.

Colonel NJ Nair was a decorated Indian Army officer, being the only serviceman recognized with both the Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra awards. Jhulan Goswami capped her illustrious cricket career with record-breaking wickets across various formats, cementing her status as an Indian cricket legend.

At the event, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly expressed pride in honoring these icons. Jhulan Goswami expressed her gratitude for the recognition, while Col Nair's son, Shivan J Nair, thanked the CAB for honoring his father's legacy. Former CAB President Sourav Ganguly also acknowledged the immense achievements of both personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024