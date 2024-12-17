Eden Gardens Stands Renamed for Heroes: A Tribute to Icons

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced a significant tribute at Eden Gardens, renaming spectator stands in honor of two distinguished personalities: war hero Col NJ Nair and legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami. This honor highlights their monumental contributions to their fields.

Colonel NJ Nair was a decorated Indian Army officer, being the only serviceman recognized with both the Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra awards. Jhulan Goswami capped her illustrious cricket career with record-breaking wickets across various formats, cementing her status as an Indian cricket legend.

At the event, CAB President Snehasish Ganguly expressed pride in honoring these icons. Jhulan Goswami expressed her gratitude for the recognition, while Col Nair's son, Shivan J Nair, thanked the CAB for honoring his father's legacy. Former CAB President Sourav Ganguly also acknowledged the immense achievements of both personalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)