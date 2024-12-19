Pilgrimage of Peace: 70 Hindu Devotees Visit Katas Raj Temples

Seventy Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday to perform religious rituals at the Katas Raj temples, a revered site in the Punjab province. Led by Vijay Kumar Sharma, the group was warmly received at the Wagah border.

During their seven-day pilgrimage, the visitors will participate in various rituals, including Bhanu Saptami, at the Katas Raj temples located in Chakwal. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has ensured high-security measures and other arrangements for the visitors.

ETPB has recently inaugurated a residential complex to accommodate Hindu pilgrims, featuring environmental considerations like a solar power system and extensive plantations, enhancing the facilities for both devotees and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)