Pilgrimage of Peace: 70 Hindu Devotees Visit Katas Raj Temples
Seventy Hindu pilgrims from India visited the Katas Raj temples in Pakistan for religious rituals. Welcomed by officials, they highlighted the trip's promotion of peace. Enhanced facilities, including a residential complex and solar power, have been developed for the pilgrims at the temples, ensuring a comfortable visit.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Seventy Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday to perform religious rituals at the Katas Raj temples, a revered site in the Punjab province. Led by Vijay Kumar Sharma, the group was warmly received at the Wagah border.
During their seven-day pilgrimage, the visitors will participate in various rituals, including Bhanu Saptami, at the Katas Raj temples located in Chakwal. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has ensured high-security measures and other arrangements for the visitors.
ETPB has recently inaugurated a residential complex to accommodate Hindu pilgrims, featuring environmental considerations like a solar power system and extensive plantations, enhancing the facilities for both devotees and tourists.
(With inputs from agencies.)
