Left Menu

Pilgrimage of Peace: 70 Hindu Devotees Visit Katas Raj Temples

Seventy Hindu pilgrims from India visited the Katas Raj temples in Pakistan for religious rituals. Welcomed by officials, they highlighted the trip's promotion of peace. Enhanced facilities, including a residential complex and solar power, have been developed for the pilgrims at the temples, ensuring a comfortable visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:43 IST
Pilgrimage of Peace: 70 Hindu Devotees Visit Katas Raj Temples
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Seventy Hindu pilgrims from India arrived in Lahore, Pakistan, on Thursday to perform religious rituals at the Katas Raj temples, a revered site in the Punjab province. Led by Vijay Kumar Sharma, the group was warmly received at the Wagah border.

During their seven-day pilgrimage, the visitors will participate in various rituals, including Bhanu Saptami, at the Katas Raj temples located in Chakwal. The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has ensured high-security measures and other arrangements for the visitors.

ETPB has recently inaugurated a residential complex to accommodate Hindu pilgrims, featuring environmental considerations like a solar power system and extensive plantations, enhancing the facilities for both devotees and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024