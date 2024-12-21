Allu Arjun Defends Himself Amid Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere

In the aftermath of a tragic incident at a Hyderabad theatre, actor Allu Arjun has spoken out against accusations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The controversy arose after a woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized during the crowded premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.

Dismissing claims of orchestrating a roadshow that allegedly contributed to the chaos, Allu Arjun described the allegations as character assassination and misinformation. He firmly denied the event was a procession, expressing sorrow over the tragic loss but attributing it to unfortunate circumstances.

Following the incident, legal action was taken against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. On December 13, the actor was arrested but was subsequently granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court, leading to his release a day later.

(With inputs from agencies.)