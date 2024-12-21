Allu Arjun Defends Himself Amid Tragedy at 'Pushpa 2' Premiere
Actor Allu Arjun addressed allegations made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy following the tragic death of a woman and hospitalization of her son during the screening of 'Pushpa 2'. Allu Arjun denied claims of a procession leading to the incident, calling them character assassination and misinformation.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a tragic incident at a Hyderabad theatre, actor Allu Arjun has spoken out against accusations made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The controversy arose after a woman lost her life and her son was hospitalized during the crowded premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.
Dismissing claims of orchestrating a roadshow that allegedly contributed to the chaos, Allu Arjun described the allegations as character assassination and misinformation. He firmly denied the event was a procession, expressing sorrow over the tragic loss but attributing it to unfortunate circumstances.
Following the incident, legal action was taken against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management. On December 13, the actor was arrested but was subsequently granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court, leading to his release a day later.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women: Telangana's Ambitious SHG Initiative
Telangana: Several vehicles damaged in fire at Malakpet Metro station in Hyderabad
TMC slams Telangana CM's 'Garbage City' remark about Kolkata, invites him for visit
UP Deputy CM K P Maurya invites Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for Maha Kumbh
Telangana govt to invite KCR, union ministers for 'Telangana Thalli' statue inauguration