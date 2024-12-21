India's Potential as the Global Skill Capital: PM Modi's Vision

In a significant address during his visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the contributions of the Indian diaspora to the country's development, emphasizing India's potential to become the 'skill capital of the world'. Speaking at the 'Hala Modi' event, he highlighted the talents and innovation Indians bring to Kuwait.

Modi, visiting at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, applauded the presence of a vibrant Indian community in the Gulf nation, referring to it as a 'mini-Hindustan'. He noted India's strengths in StartUps, FinTech, and green technology as key assets for Kuwait's advancement.

During his speech, Modi underscored the longstanding relationship between India and Kuwait, steeped in trade, culture, and shared heritage. He expressed optimism about future collaborations, stressing the mutual entrepreneurial spirit and innovation driving both nations toward prosperity.

