The Final Chapter: Srijit Mukherji Bids Farewell to Feluda

Bengali filmmaker Srijit Mukherji has unveiled that his latest OTT installment, 'Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr', marks the end of his creative journey with Satyajit Ray's iconic detective Feluda. Mukherji confirmed this during an exclusive chat with PTI.

Reflecting on years of adaptations, Mukherji noted the project's inception in 2019 with 'Chinnomawstar Obhishaap', navigating through Kathmandu and Darjeeling to its latest setting in Kashmir. Despite his interest, Mukherji cited financial limitations and lack of rights for big-screen adaptations as barriers.

The series finale, set against Kashmir's picturesque yet enigmatic backdrop, aims to deliver a gripping narrative tied with deep-seated cultural and moral introspections, Mukherji emphasized the timeless cultural relevance of Feluda for Bengali audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)