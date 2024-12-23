Left Menu

Celebrating Christmas: A Festival of Unity and Grace

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized the global celebration of Christmas during a semi-Christmas event. He highlighted the contributions of Christians in education and healthcare, pledged support for church restorations, and addressed financial challenges faced by the state due to past government issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 23-12-2024 23:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 23:42 IST
Celebrating Christmas: A Festival of Unity and Grace
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, highlighted Christmas as a globally celebrated festival. Speaking at a government-organized semi-Christmas event, Naidu emphasized the significance of Jesus Christ's birth and its worldwide celebration.

Naidu praised the Christian community for establishing educational institutions that imbibe love, grace, and service, reflecting the teachings of Christ. He recalled how TDP founder NT Rama Rao attended a Christian institution, underscoring their contribution to society through education and healthcare.

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish a Christian Missionaries Properties Development Board and provide financial support for church restoration and construction. Acknowledging Southern state's deep financial troubles, worsened by the previous YSRCP government, Naidu admitted facing unprecedented challenges in his fourth term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024