Celebrating Christmas: A Festival of Unity and Grace

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Monday, highlighted Christmas as a globally celebrated festival. Speaking at a government-organized semi-Christmas event, Naidu emphasized the significance of Jesus Christ's birth and its worldwide celebration.

Naidu praised the Christian community for establishing educational institutions that imbibe love, grace, and service, reflecting the teachings of Christ. He recalled how TDP founder NT Rama Rao attended a Christian institution, underscoring their contribution to society through education and healthcare.

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish a Christian Missionaries Properties Development Board and provide financial support for church restoration and construction. Acknowledging Southern state's deep financial troubles, worsened by the previous YSRCP government, Naidu admitted facing unprecedented challenges in his fourth term.

(With inputs from agencies.)