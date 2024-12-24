Star Struck: Allu Arjun's Legal Battle Over Theatre Tragedy

On Tuesday, popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun was intensively questioned by police for more than three hours concerning the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening on December 4.

Arjun, accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and legal advisors, arrived at Chikkadpally police station shortly after 11 a.m. The investigation, led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav, continued until 2:45 p.m.

Amid heightened security measures, the actor's presence attracted significant attention. On December 23, authorities had mandated Arjun's appearance to extract information related to the incident at the Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman and injury to her son, and built their case on this notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)