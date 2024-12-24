Left Menu

Star Struck: Allu Arjun's Legal Battle Over Theatre Tragedy

Telugu actor Allu Arjun faced police questioning for three hours over a woman's death in a stampede during 'Pushpa-2' screening. The actor was accompanied by his father and legal team. The police have charged Arjun, his team, and theatre management under various legal sections, following a complaint by the deceased's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-12-2024 15:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 15:18 IST
On Tuesday, popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun was intensively questioned by police for more than three hours concerning the tragic death of a woman during a stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening on December 4.

Arjun, accompanied by his father Allu Aravind and legal advisors, arrived at Chikkadpally police station shortly after 11 a.m. The investigation, led by Central Zone DCP Akshansh Yadav, continued until 2:45 p.m.

Amid heightened security measures, the actor's presence attracted significant attention. On December 23, authorities had mandated Arjun's appearance to extract information related to the incident at the Sandhya Theatre, which resulted in the death of a woman and injury to her son, and built their case on this notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

