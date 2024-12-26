Left Menu

Chaos in Port-au-Prince: Journalists Caught in Gang Crossfire

During the reopening of Port-au-Prince's biggest public hospital, a violent gang attack resulted in the deaths of two journalists and a police officer. With seven journalists wounded, the incident underscores the escalating gang control over the city and the government's inability to ensure safety.

Updated: 26-12-2024 11:09 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 11:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A vicious attack on journalists at Port-au-Prince's hospital reopening has left Haiti in turmoil, with two reporters and a police officer dead. Seven journalists were injured amidst the gunfire from street gangs, revealing the severe security issues plaguing Haiti's capital.

Photographer Jean Fregens Regala described the harrowing scene as journalists scrambled for safety. The Viv Ansanm gang opened fire when the government announced the hospital's reopening without their consent, highlighting the city's precarious control balance.

The Haitian Association of Journalists condemned the government's risky handling of such events. Meanwhile, interference from gangs continues to threaten essential services, pushing Haiti's healthcare system into chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

