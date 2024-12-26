Chaos in Port-au-Prince: Journalists Caught in Gang Crossfire

A vicious attack on journalists at Port-au-Prince's hospital reopening has left Haiti in turmoil, with two reporters and a police officer dead. Seven journalists were injured amidst the gunfire from street gangs, revealing the severe security issues plaguing Haiti's capital.

Photographer Jean Fregens Regala described the harrowing scene as journalists scrambled for safety. The Viv Ansanm gang opened fire when the government announced the hospital's reopening without their consent, highlighting the city's precarious control balance.

The Haitian Association of Journalists condemned the government's risky handling of such events. Meanwhile, interference from gangs continues to threaten essential services, pushing Haiti's healthcare system into chaos.

