Chaos in Port-au-Prince: Journalists Caught in Gang Crossfire
During the reopening of Port-au-Prince's biggest public hospital, a violent gang attack resulted in the deaths of two journalists and a police officer. With seven journalists wounded, the incident underscores the escalating gang control over the city and the government's inability to ensure safety.
A vicious attack on journalists at Port-au-Prince's hospital reopening has left Haiti in turmoil, with two reporters and a police officer dead. Seven journalists were injured amidst the gunfire from street gangs, revealing the severe security issues plaguing Haiti's capital.
Photographer Jean Fregens Regala described the harrowing scene as journalists scrambled for safety. The Viv Ansanm gang opened fire when the government announced the hospital's reopening without their consent, highlighting the city's precarious control balance.
The Haitian Association of Journalists condemned the government's risky handling of such events. Meanwhile, interference from gangs continues to threaten essential services, pushing Haiti's healthcare system into chaos.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haiti
- journalists
- gangs
- attack
- Port-au-Prince
- hospital
- violence
- safety
- media
- crime
ALSO READ
Gisborne Hospital Unveils New Acute Mental Health Unit: Te Whare Awhi Ora
UNHCR Urges Action as Tens of Thousands Flee Violence into South Sudan Amid Humanitarian Crisis
Miraculous Recovery: Preterm Baby Triumphs Against Odds at Jehangir Hospital
Trailblazing Transplant: Park Hospital Gurugram's Groundbreaking Achievement
Park Hospital Gurugram Breaks Barriers with Complex ABO-incompatible Kidney Transplant