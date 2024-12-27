Ohio Pioneers Diwali School Holiday for Hindu Students

Ohio is breaking ground by becoming the first state in the nation to offer school holidays for Diwali and two additional Hindu holidays, a legislative milestone announced by Indian American State Senator Niraj Antani. The law, effective from 2025, allows every Hindu student in Ohio to celebrate Diwali without academic penalties.

This pioneering law was passed with the cooperation of both the state legislature and Governor Mike Dewine. It surpasses existing mandates in other states by permitting students to take leave for holidays important to various Hindu sects, such as Navaratri or Pongal.

The Hindu American Foundation, represented by managing director Samir Kalra, praised the legislative and interfaith community of Ohio for their leadership. The initiative aims to inspire other states to offer similar provisions, recognizing the cultural and religious diversity of the student population.

(With inputs from agencies.)