Left Menu

Ohio Pioneers Diwali School Holiday for Hindu Students

Ohio becomes the first state in the U.S. to offer Hindu students a school holiday for Diwali, along with two other Hindu holidays. The legislation, co-sponsored by Senator Niraj Antani, aims to allow Ohio students to observe their faith without academic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 27-12-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 09:47 IST
Ohio Pioneers Diwali School Holiday for Hindu Students
Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School Image Credit:

Ohio is breaking ground by becoming the first state in the nation to offer school holidays for Diwali and two additional Hindu holidays, a legislative milestone announced by Indian American State Senator Niraj Antani. The law, effective from 2025, allows every Hindu student in Ohio to celebrate Diwali without academic penalties.

This pioneering law was passed with the cooperation of both the state legislature and Governor Mike Dewine. It surpasses existing mandates in other states by permitting students to take leave for holidays important to various Hindu sects, such as Navaratri or Pongal.

The Hindu American Foundation, represented by managing director Samir Kalra, praised the legislative and interfaith community of Ohio for their leadership. The initiative aims to inspire other states to offer similar provisions, recognizing the cultural and religious diversity of the student population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new funding laws

Taiwan defence ministry warns of 'serious impact' to security under new fund...

 Taiwan
2
Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

Japan Airlines systems hit by cyberattack, NTV says

 Japan
3
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some 230,000 people

Prayers and tears mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami that killed some ...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

UPDATE 1-At least 10 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza, medics say

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024