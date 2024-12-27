Left Menu

A Legacy of Vision: Honoring Manmohan Singh's Contributions

The North American Punjabi Association paid tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his profound contributions to India's political and economic landscape. Remembered as an architect of economic reforms and a consensus builder, Singh is celebrated for his global respect and strengthening Indo-US relations.

Updated: 27-12-2024 15:58 IST
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has come forward to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for his unparalleled contributions to India's growth and development.

Passing away at the age of 92, Singh, known as the architect of India's economic reforms, leaves behind a legacy marked by integrity, vision, and dedication. He served as a pivotal figure in steering India through significant reforms and challenges as both Finance Minister and Prime Minister.

Singh's efforts in Indo-US relations, economic growth, and community welfare are widely recognized. The NAPA encourages the Punjabi diaspora to derive inspiration from his life of service, as his impact transcends generations globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

