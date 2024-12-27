Left Menu

A Tribute to Humanity: Anwar Ibrahim Honors Manmohan Singh

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, recognizing his role in India's economic rise and recalling Singh's generosity in offering scholarships to Anwar's children during his imprisonment. Despite declining the offer, Anwar acknowledged Singh's extraordinary humanity and friendship.

Updated: 27-12-2024 16:54 IST
In a heartfelt tribute, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim honored the late Manmohan Singh, former Indian Prime Minister. Anwar highlighted Singh's pivotal role in India's transformation into an economic powerhouse, dubbing him the 'midwife of India's economic emergence.'

Recalling an act of kindness, Anwar shared that Singh offered scholarships to his children while Anwar was jailed from 1999 to 2004. Although Anwar declined, he was deeply moved by Singh's humanity and generosity, describing him as 'my mitra, my bhai.'

Anwar expressed profound grief over Singh's passing, emphasizing Singh's legacy as a statesman characterized by integrity and magnanimity. The tribute reflects the enduring bond and respect shared between the two leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

