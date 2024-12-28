Goa's Beaches: The Ultimate New Year Party Destination

This New Year, Goa has become the prime destination for hordes of tourists seeking beachside revelry. As the party spirit ignites post-Christmas, people from various states and even abroad congregate in North Goa's coastal areas.

According to Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, the occupancy rates at four-star and five-star hotels are indicative of the area's draw for high-spending visitors. Famous spots like Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Anjuna, and Mandrem are teeming with tourists.

With security measures in place, locales turn into vibrant hubs of activity, with parasailing, jet-skiing, and renowned nightlife scenes. The influx shows that negative narratives around Goa’s tourism haven't deterred visitors, further buoyed by new chartered flights connecting international destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)