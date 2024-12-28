Left Menu

Goa's Beaches: The Ultimate New Year Party Destination

Goa's beaches are attracting a surge of tourists for New Year celebrations. Hotels are fully booked as high-spending tourists arrive, drawn by the vibrant atmosphere. Adventure activities and nightlife offer diverse experiences. The Goa Tourism Department and police ensure facilities and security for an unforgettable celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 13:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

This New Year, Goa has become the prime destination for hordes of tourists seeking beachside revelry. As the party spirit ignites post-Christmas, people from various states and even abroad congregate in North Goa's coastal areas.

According to Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte, the occupancy rates at four-star and five-star hotels are indicative of the area's draw for high-spending visitors. Famous spots like Calangute, Candolim, Baga, Anjuna, and Mandrem are teeming with tourists.

With security measures in place, locales turn into vibrant hubs of activity, with parasailing, jet-skiing, and renowned nightlife scenes. The influx shows that negative narratives around Goa’s tourism haven't deterred visitors, further buoyed by new chartered flights connecting international destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

