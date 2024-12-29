Left Menu

Mollywood's 2024 Dilemma: Hits and Misses in the Film Industry

In 2024, Mollywood faced a challenging year where only 26 out of 204 films released were profitable, generating Rs 300-Rs 350 crore. The Kerala Film Producers Association revealed a significant industry loss of Rs 650-Rs 700 crore. Stakeholders urge financial discipline and cost management to sustain the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 14:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mollywood experienced a turbulent year in 2024, with only a minority of films achieving profitability, despite a substantial number of releases. According to the Kerala Film Producers Association, out of 204 films, merely 26 managed to deliver rewarding box office collections.

Among the newly-released and remastered films, significant financial efforts led to meager profits of Rs 300-Rs 350 crore against an expenditure of Rs 1,000 crore, resulting in a substantial industry loss of Rs 650-Rs 700 crore, said KFPA secretary A Rakesh in a statement to PTI.

Stakeholders, including actors, are urged to adopt strict financial discipline to ensure the sustainability of the Malayalam film industry. Cooperation among industry participants is essential for a better financial future, according to sentiments shared by both producers and actor-directors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

