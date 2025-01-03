MINISO Innovates with 'Black Myth: Wukong' in ACG Goods Boom

MINISO, a global lifestyle brand, has collaborated with 'Black Myth: Wukong', an acclaimed title recognized as the 'Best Action Game' and 'Players' Voice' winner at the TGA 2024. This partnership aims to revolutionize IP partnerships and offer fresh experiences to fans of both brands.

The collaboration underscores MINISO's strategic focus on the burgeoning ACG goods economy, a vibrant trend gaining traction in China and worldwide. The ACG peripheral industry is witnessing rapid growth with over 64,000 enterprises as of November 2024. In a dramatic turn, MINISO has positioned itself as a key player, expanding its product offerings and fueling the sector's expansion.

MINISO's influence spans beyond Chinese borders. The launch of the 'One Piece' series in Jakarta achieved a remarkable 95% sellout rate within two days, exemplifying the burgeoning potential of the ACG Goods Economy on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)