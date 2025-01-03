Tragic Murder of TV Journalist Sparks Outcry in Chhattisgarh

The murder of 33-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar has sent shockwaves through Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, where he was found in a septic tank on a contractor's property. Police investigations have led to the detention of several suspects following the discovery.

Mukesh, who contributed to the 'Bastar Junction' channel on YouTube, had recently reported on corruption in road construction, which has led police to consider motives tied to his work. His disappearance on January 1 was reported by his brother, prompting a search based on his mobile phone location data.

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has vowed immediate action to apprehend the culprits, calling Mukesh's death a significant loss for journalism and society. His statements underscore the determination to prosecute those responsible for the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)