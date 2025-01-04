Allu Arjun Granted Bail Amid Stampede Case Controversy

Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in a case related to a stampede incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The tragic event led to the death of a woman and injuries to her son.

Arjun personally submitted sureties and bonds in a local court, fulfilling his bail conditions. His lawyer, Ashok Reddy, confirmed that Arjun's father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, accompanied him in this process. The court has stipulated that Arjun must appear before the investigating officer every Sunday for two months or until a charge sheet is filed.

The actor is restricted from changing his residential address or leaving the country without the court's permission. Arjun's arrest, made on December 13, came after a complaint from the deceased woman's family, leading to charges against him, his security team, and the theatre management.

(With inputs from agencies.)