Allu Arjun Granted Bail Amid Stampede Case Controversy

Actor Allu Arjun received regular bail in a case concerning a stampede during the 'Pushpa-2' premiere. He complied with court formality in person, submitting sureties and bonds as required. The court mandates his weekly appearance before the investigating officer and restricts his travel and address changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:32 IST
Actor Allu Arjun has been granted regular bail in a case related to a stampede incident during the premiere of his film 'Pushpa-2'. The tragic event led to the death of a woman and injuries to her son.

Arjun personally submitted sureties and bonds in a local court, fulfilling his bail conditions. His lawyer, Ashok Reddy, confirmed that Arjun's father-in-law, Chandrasekhar Reddy, accompanied him in this process. The court has stipulated that Arjun must appear before the investigating officer every Sunday for two months or until a charge sheet is filed.

The actor is restricted from changing his residential address or leaving the country without the court's permission. Arjun's arrest, made on December 13, came after a complaint from the deceased woman's family, leading to charges against him, his security team, and the theatre management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

