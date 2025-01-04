Uttar Pradesh Invites Jammu and Kashmir to Maha Kumbh Mela

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh embarked on a visit to Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi and Mata Bhadrakali shrines, urging the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to partake in the Maha Kumbh scheduled between January 13 and February 26 in Prayagraj.

During his visit, which was alongside his wife and senior IAS officer Rashmi Singh, as well as their son, Singh was honored by displaced Kashmiri Pandits at a ceremony at the Bhadrakali temple. Expressing his intent, he publicly extended an invitation on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government for the Maha Kumbh.

Discussing the Kumbh preparations, Singh revealed that a dedicated Kumbh city has been established over 4,000 hectares. With an estimated 40 crore attendees expected, the festival is projected to generate Rs 1.5 lakh crore across various sectors. Singh emphasized tourism's vital role in employment, highlighting the UP government's commitment to enhancing pilgrimage tourism.

