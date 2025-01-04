Uttar Pradesh Invites Jammu and Kashmir to Maha Kumbh Mela
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh visited shrines in Jammu and extended an invitation to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. Accompanying him were his family and senior officials. Significant investments have been made for the event, boosting tourism and economic benefits.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh embarked on a visit to Jammu's Mata Vaishno Devi and Mata Bhadrakali shrines, urging the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to partake in the Maha Kumbh scheduled between January 13 and February 26 in Prayagraj.
During his visit, which was alongside his wife and senior IAS officer Rashmi Singh, as well as their son, Singh was honored by displaced Kashmiri Pandits at a ceremony at the Bhadrakali temple. Expressing his intent, he publicly extended an invitation on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government for the Maha Kumbh.
Discussing the Kumbh preparations, Singh revealed that a dedicated Kumbh city has been established over 4,000 hectares. With an estimated 40 crore attendees expected, the festival is projected to generate Rs 1.5 lakh crore across various sectors. Singh emphasized tourism's vital role in employment, highlighting the UP government's commitment to enhancing pilgrimage tourism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Seeks Rs 10,000 Crore Tourism Boost
Arunachal Pradesh's Aspiring Growth: Poverty Reduction, Education, and Tourism as Catalysts
Harnessing South Indian Cinema: A Boost for Jammu and Kashmir Tourism
Shimla's Snowy Embrace: Boost for Tourism and Farming
Jammu and Kashmir Government to Boost Disability Pension