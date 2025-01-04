India's Textile Future: Fulia's Handloom Hub Unveiled

The Union Minister for Textiles, Giriraj Singh, inaugurated the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology's new permanent campus in Fulia, West Bengal, on Saturday, aiming to transform India's textile landscape.

Singh emphasized the need for local fiber production, particularly in jute-dominant West Bengal, to reduce dependency on international sources like Belgium. He urged the state to explore flax cultivation alongside traditional crops like paddy and jute.

The Fulia campus is one of six new institutes established nationwide to preserve the handloom sector's unique identity and fulfill technical manpower needs. It will serve students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Sikkim, bolstering the region's educational infrastructure.

