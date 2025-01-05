Left Menu

Tragic Double Loss Hits Family of Indian Soldier

The family of Indian army soldier Nitish Kumar endures a double tragedy. Kumar died in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir. Subsequently, his uncle fell from a rooftop at their village, leading to another fatality. The family's village awaits the arrival of Kumar's body.

The grief-stricken family of Indian army soldier Nitish Kumar faced a heartbreaking tragedy after losing two members in separate incidents over the weekend.

Nitish Kumar, 29, died in a vehicle accident in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. His truck, along with three fellow soldiers, skidded off the road, causing their deaths on Saturday.

In another tragic event on Sunday, Kumar's uncle, Ajeet Singh Yadav, suffered a fatal fall from the rooftop of their home in Kotputli-Behror. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but could not be revived, said Behror Deputy Superintendent of Police Kartika Yadav. The body of Nitish Kumar is yet to reach his family's hometown of Riwali in Behror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

