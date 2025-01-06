Golden Globes Triumphs: Celebrating Stories and Performances

At Sunday's Golden Globes, 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez' stole the spotlight, clinching top honors in their respective categories. Adrien Brody earned best movie drama actor for 'The Brutalist,' while 'Emilia Perez' was hailed best movie musical or comedy.

Demi Moore took home the best actress title in a musical or comedy for her role in 'The Substance,' marking her first such recognition in over 45 years. Stan was awarded best actor in a film musical or comedy for portraying a man with facial disfigurement in 'A Different Man.'

Zoe Saldana's role as a lawyer in 'Emilia Perez' earned her the best supporting actress accolade, while Kieran Culkin was recognized for his performance in 'A Real Pain.' The red-carpet event was marked by a dazzling array of celebrity ensembles and emphasized the reformed and broadened voting process of the Globes.

(With inputs from agencies.)