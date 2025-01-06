Netflix Enters the Ring: Streaming WWE's Raw Live

Netflix is making waves in live television as it prepares to stream WWE's 'Raw' starting Monday, marking its first foray into live programming with the iconic wrestling show that has captivated audiences for decades.

WWE executives have moved their flagship show from Comcast's USA Network to Netflix, a strategic shift aimed at leveraging the streaming giant's global reach to attract fans worldwide. WWE President Nick Khan commented on the synergy between the brands, emphasizing the potential to expand their audience.

Netflix's agreement includes a $5 billion investment over 10 years for rights to showcase 'Raw' alongside other WWE offerings, including 'Smackdown' and 'Wrestlemania'. The venture aligns with Netflix's strategy to enhance live event programming, appealing to advertisers and viewers alike. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque remains optimistic about the launch, ready to embrace any live streaming challenges as they arise.

