Netflix Enters the Ring: Streaming WWE's Raw Live
Netflix has secured a landmark deal to stream WWE's 'Raw' live starting Monday, reflecting its strategic shift into live programming. WWE, departing from Comcast's USA Network, aims to capitalize on Netflix's extensive global reach to engage a wider audience, promising exciting drama and global superstars.
Netflix is making waves in live television as it prepares to stream WWE's 'Raw' starting Monday, marking its first foray into live programming with the iconic wrestling show that has captivated audiences for decades.
WWE executives have moved their flagship show from Comcast's USA Network to Netflix, a strategic shift aimed at leveraging the streaming giant's global reach to attract fans worldwide. WWE President Nick Khan commented on the synergy between the brands, emphasizing the potential to expand their audience.
Netflix's agreement includes a $5 billion investment over 10 years for rights to showcase 'Raw' alongside other WWE offerings, including 'Smackdown' and 'Wrestlemania'. The venture aligns with Netflix's strategy to enhance live event programming, appealing to advertisers and viewers alike. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque remains optimistic about the launch, ready to embrace any live streaming challenges as they arise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
