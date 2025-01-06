Aero India 2025: Soaring to New Heights in Defence Innovation

Aero India's biennial exhibition, slated for February 10-14 at Yelahanka, Bengaluru, aims to position India as a burgeoning center for aerospace manufacturing. The extensive event lineup boasts air displays and exhibitions of military platforms.

With the theme, 'The Runway to a Billion Opportunities', it seeks to forge strategic alliances between foreign and Indian firms, fostering new ventures in the global value chain to enhance indigenisation efforts. The India Pavilion is a testament to India's Make-in-India drive, showcasing advanced technology and defence capabilities.

A wide array of seminars, CEO round-tables, and MoU signings will facilitate partnerships and innovations. Start-ups are in the spotlight, with state-of-the-art technologies set to be unveiled. Aero India 2025 aims to surpass the previous edition's success, drawing in a global audience and stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)