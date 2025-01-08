Yogi Adityanath's Stand on Waqf Lands and Sanatan Dharma
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vows to reclaim land wrongly taken under Waqf, stressing cultural and spiritual importance. He highlights Sanatan Dharma's ancient lineage, criticizes political opponents for divisions, and venerates Maha Kumbh's role in India's unity and heritage development.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged to reclaim land allegedly usurped under the guise of Waqf. At an event, he emphasized the unparalleled cultural and spiritual significance of Sanatan Dharma, underscoring its millennia-old traditions.
In a scathing critique, Adityanath accused the Waqf Board of functioning like land mafias, affirming government amendments to the Waqf Act. He reiterated intentions to utilize reclaimed lands for public amenities, stressing heritage sites were being misused by political adversaries for division.
The Maha Kumbh was spotlighted as a symbol of India's spiritual legacy and national unity. Adityanath praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, citing the Maha Kumbh as an opportunity to showcase India's cultural prosperity globally, while condemning attempts to malign the nation's image.
