Tripura's New Emblem Receives Approval from MHA
The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved Tripura's state emblem, which aims to emphasize the state's rich culture and history. The emblem has been examined under the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules and is expected to provide a fresh identity for Tripura.
- Country:
- India
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state's new emblem has received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The emblem is seen as a significant step in highlighting and promoting Tripura's cultural heritage and historical significance.
According to a letter dated January 7 from the MHA, the state's emblem proposal has been reviewed and deemed compliant with Rule 4(2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007, as amended in 2010. This approval marks a crucial milestone for the government of Tripura.
The state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that the newly approved emblem will bestow a fresh identity upon Tripura, further contributing to its recognition and pride within the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tripura
- emblem
- Ministry of Home Affairs
- culture
- history
- identity
- BJP
- government
- approval
- India
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP's 'Double Blunder' Governance
Controversy Surrounds Arrest and Treatment of BJP Leader CT Ravi
Udit Raj Criticizes BJP Over Ambedkar Legacy Claims
BJP's Unprecedented Victory and Challenges in Madhya Pradesh
BJP accuses Kejriwal of deception over 'Sanjeevani' and 'Mahila Samman' schemes