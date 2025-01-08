Tripura's New Emblem Receives Approval from MHA

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced that the state's new emblem has received approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The emblem is seen as a significant step in highlighting and promoting Tripura's cultural heritage and historical significance.

According to a letter dated January 7 from the MHA, the state's emblem proposal has been reviewed and deemed compliant with Rule 4(2) of the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007, as amended in 2010. This approval marks a crucial milestone for the government of Tripura.

The state's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claims that the newly approved emblem will bestow a fresh identity upon Tripura, further contributing to its recognition and pride within the nation.

