Left Menu

Tears, Awards & Rising Stars: A Whirlwind in Entertainment

The entertainment world is buzzing with Meghan Markle's heartfelt tributes to her late dog, a playful pink fox captivating Shanghai Disneyland guests, Marisa Abela’s and Mikey Madison's BAFTA nominations, Jennifer Lopez's emotional film role, Discovery+ price hikes, Paramount's Comcast deal, and the legacy of the late folk singer Peter Yarrow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 10:30 IST
Tears, Awards & Rising Stars: A Whirlwind in Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In recent entertainment news, Meghan Markle expressed deep sorrow after the loss of her cherished rescue dog, Guy. The Duchess of Sussex adopted the beagle when she was an actress in Canada. She lamented the tears she's shed since Guy's passing, reflecting on the emotional bond they shared.

Meanwhile, Linabell, a pink fox character at Shanghai Disneyland, has stolen the hearts of many Chinese visitors. Marketing professional Ida Jia is among those enchanted, often queuing to present the life-sized character with handmade gifts and pink, custom-dressed soft toys.

In other news, Marisa Abela and Mikey Madison are named among BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award nominees. Abela recently portrayed Amy Winehouse in a biopic, while Madison starred in 'Anora.' Competition is stiff as other talented nominees also make their mark on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025