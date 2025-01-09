In recent entertainment news, Meghan Markle expressed deep sorrow after the loss of her cherished rescue dog, Guy. The Duchess of Sussex adopted the beagle when she was an actress in Canada. She lamented the tears she's shed since Guy's passing, reflecting on the emotional bond they shared.

Meanwhile, Linabell, a pink fox character at Shanghai Disneyland, has stolen the hearts of many Chinese visitors. Marketing professional Ida Jia is among those enchanted, often queuing to present the life-sized character with handmade gifts and pink, custom-dressed soft toys.

In other news, Marisa Abela and Mikey Madison are named among BAFTA's EE Rising Star Award nominees. Abela recently portrayed Amy Winehouse in a biopic, while Madison starred in 'Anora.' Competition is stiff as other talented nominees also make their mark on the industry.

