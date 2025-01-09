TV Today Network Tunes Out: Ishq 104.8 FM to Sign Off

TV Today Network is set to close its FM radio business, Ishq 104.8 FM, within six months, as announced on Thursday. The board approved this move, which sees the end of operations for stations in Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata, citing market dynamics.

The company revealed the radio segment contributed only 1.7% of its FY24 revenue, with significant financial losses noted. The closure decision aims to strategically refocus efforts in more promising areas of the business.

Despite the closure announcement, TV Today Network's shares showed a 4.36% increase on BSE, closing at Rs 218.05, indicating market confidence in the company's restructuring plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)