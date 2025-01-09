Tragedy Unfolds at Tirupati: Deadly Stampede Raises Questions
A tragic stampede at the Tirupati temple led to six deaths and many injuries, sparking accusations against temple authorities. Devotees described chaotic scenes as thousands rushed for tickets. Political leaders condemned the mishap, calling for prompt action and accountability from officials and authorities.
In a horrific turn of events, a deadly stampede at the Tirupati temple claimed six lives and injured numerous others. Survivors recounted the chaotic scenes on Wednesday when a sudden opening of gates led to a frantic rush among the waiting devotees.
Many devotees expressed their grievances, citing long waiting hours and lack of proper management as contributing factors. The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has held Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officials responsible, demanding a thorough investigation into the tragedy.
Political leaders, including YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, expressed profound grief and called for immediate measures to ensure order and safety at the temple, urging the government to provide medical aid and support to the victims' families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
