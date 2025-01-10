Tribute to the Melodic Legend: P Jayachandran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent playback singer P Jayachandran, highlighting his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Renowned for his soulful performances across multiple languages, Jayachandran passed away at the age of 80 in Kerala.

Jayachandran, who left an indelible mark on the Malayalam film industry, breathed his last at a private medical college in Thrissur. His unique ability to convey emotions through his powerful voice has left a lasting legacy.

Modi took to X to share his condolences, acknowledging Jayachandran's exceptional talent and its enduring inspiration on future generations. He extended thoughts and prayers to the legendary singer's family and admirers during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)