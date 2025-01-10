Left Menu

Tribute to the Melodic Legend: P Jayachandran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the iconic playback singer P Jayachandran, emphasizing his timeless contributions to cinema. Jayachandran, celebrated for his work in Malayalam films, passed away at age 80. Modi highlighted his legendary voice and its emotional impact on diverse audiences across languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 09:48 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of eminent playback singer P Jayachandran, highlighting his significant contributions to Indian cinema. Renowned for his soulful performances across multiple languages, Jayachandran passed away at the age of 80 in Kerala.

Jayachandran, who left an indelible mark on the Malayalam film industry, breathed his last at a private medical college in Thrissur. His unique ability to convey emotions through his powerful voice has left a lasting legacy.

Modi took to X to share his condolences, acknowledging Jayachandran's exceptional talent and its enduring inspiration on future generations. He extended thoughts and prayers to the legendary singer's family and admirers during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

