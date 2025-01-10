Odisha's Cultural Extravaganza at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas witnessed a vivid showcase of Odisha's rich cultural heritage, engaging the Indian diaspora from 24 nations. The Odisha Exhibition Hall presented an array of thematic displays, spotlighting Jagannath culture and state's major festivals like 'Manabasa Gurubar'.

Odisha's illustrious history was illustrated through narratives of the Kalinga War and Paika Rebellion. Traditional crafts such as Pattachitra and Sambalpuri sarees, along with the iconic Konark Wheel, underscored the state's artistic brilliance. A digital outline of ancient trade routes received significant attention.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana's Tourism Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar lauded the exhibition's exceptional portrayal of Odisha's traditions. Pradhan hailed it as a remarkable effort that enhances global recognition of Odisha's unique cultural legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)