Left Menu

Tech-Driven Efforts Reunite Hundreds at Maha Kumbh Mela

At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, innovative crowd-control measures helped reunite over 250 separated individuals with their families on the first day. The event saw millions converge for the Paush Purnima festival, with authorities employing digital tools and loudspeakers for swift reunions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:57 IST
Tech-Driven Efforts Reunite Hundreds at Maha Kumbh Mela
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj commenced with a significant gathering for the Paush Purnima bathing festival, as millions of devotees arrived for a holy dip at the sacred Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh government introduced efficient crowd-control measures to manage the vast congregation.

A key highlight was the reunification of more than 250 individuals separated from their families, achieved through 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps, digital 'Khoya-Paya' centres, and assistance from police and civil defence personnel. Loudspeakers along the ghats announced missing persons' names, facilitating quick reunions.

According to Nitesh Kumar Dwivedi from the Uttar Pradesh Civil Defence, extensive efforts led to the successful reunification of separated attendees. However, some like Sujata Jha and Omwati faced prolonged distress. The state government's emphasis on leveraging technology for managing the event's expected footfall highlights administrative prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025