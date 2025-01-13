Tech-Driven Efforts Reunite Hundreds at Maha Kumbh Mela
At the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, innovative crowd-control measures helped reunite over 250 separated individuals with their families on the first day. The event saw millions converge for the Paush Purnima festival, with authorities employing digital tools and loudspeakers for swift reunions.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj commenced with a significant gathering for the Paush Purnima bathing festival, as millions of devotees arrived for a holy dip at the sacred Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh government introduced efficient crowd-control measures to manage the vast congregation.
A key highlight was the reunification of more than 250 individuals separated from their families, achieved through 'Bhula-Bhatka' camps, digital 'Khoya-Paya' centres, and assistance from police and civil defence personnel. Loudspeakers along the ghats announced missing persons' names, facilitating quick reunions.
According to Nitesh Kumar Dwivedi from the Uttar Pradesh Civil Defence, extensive efforts led to the successful reunification of separated attendees. However, some like Sujata Jha and Omwati faced prolonged distress. The state government's emphasis on leveraging technology for managing the event's expected footfall highlights administrative prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Eyes Preservation of Historic Manhar Kheda Fort
Temple-Mosque Disputes Shape Political Landscape in Uttar Pradesh
Policing the Kumbh: Madhya Pradesh Learns from Uttar Pradesh's Security Blueprint
Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP for 'Destruction' in Uttar Pradesh
Political Sparring Over Excavation Claims in Uttar Pradesh